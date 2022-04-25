Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Technip Energies Looks Beyond Russia after Better than Expected Results

April 25, 2022

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton - Credit Technip Energies
Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton - Credit Technip Energies

French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies expects to ramp up activity outside of Russia this year, it said on Monday as rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) helped it to a better than expected first-quarter profit.

"Despite near-term volatility in commodity and raw material prices, the attractiveness of LNG, an inherently flexible energy source, has improved and the market opportunity is accelerating," Chief Executive Arnaud Pieton said in a statement.

Demand for LNG is soaring as Western buyers steer clear of Russian fuel after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls "a special military operation".

Technip Energies said it has been working to "take appropriate measures" regarding ongoing projects in Russia, including its Arctic LNG 2 development project.

Project delivery in the first quarter contributed 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in revenue, including 445.4 million euros from Arctic LNG 2.

The company said it expects to be able to fulfill its contract on Arctic LNG 2 without breaking Western sanctions.

Technip Energies said in March that it was renouncing new business opportunities in Russia and excluded ongoing Russian projects from its outlook. Read full story

At the end of March 3.41 billion euros of the company's 15.63 billion euro adjusted order backlog was related to Russian projects under execution.

The group, which specializes in engineering and technology for the energy industry, posted adjusted recurring earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 107.3 million euros, beating company-supplied consensus analyst forecast of 100.9 million euros.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Diana MandiáEditing by Tom Hogue and David Goodman)

Oilfield Services Energy Europe Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Sakhalin Energy

Report: Shell in Talks with Chinese Oil Firms to Sell Its...
Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with...


Trending Offshore News

Guyana Gets $106M from Exxon for Oil from Newest FPSO Liza...
FPSO
The Pioneering Spirit removing the Ninian Northern jacket - Credit: Allseas

One of the Heaviest Offshore Jacket Lifts Ever: Allseas'...
UKCS

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Tubine Bolts

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Tubine Bolts

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

Iberdrola Gets Nod to Start Construction of Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

Iberdrola Gets Nod to Start Construction of Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine