CCB Energy, Northern Lights to Develop CO2 Value Chain in Norway's Øygarden

Norwegian company CCB Energy which is working to build a green industrial park at the Energy Park in Øygarden municipality, Norway, is partnering up with carbon capture and storage joint venture Northern Lights to develop a CO 2 value chain for the local and regional industry in the area.

The initiative includes handling and processing of CO 2 deliveries to the Northern Lights facilities at the Energy Park. ensuring that the CO 2 will meet predefined specifications.

Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project is led by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies through their Northern Lights JV.

The project will initially include the capture of CO2 from Norwegian industrial capture sources. The Northern Lights project comprises transportation, receipt, and permanent storage of CO2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea, and will be open to third parties.

Ronny Haufe, Managing Director of CCB Energy, said: “This is significant from both a regional and national perspective. Through the collaboration with Northern Lights, we will facilitate for handling and delivery of captured CO 2 where shipping is not considered an option. This agreement is an important starting point for corporations with the ambition to establish zero-emission industrial production with CO 2 capture locally at the Energy Park, and for regional industrial emitters which will need access to a tailored solution for CO 2 disposal.”

Børre Jacobsen, Managing Director of Northern Lights said: “Northern Lights will store CO 2 from industrial emitters in Norway and Europe. We also hope to receive volumes from regional emitters, industrial facilities established close to our terminal in Øygarden, including possibly direct air capture facilities. This is a cost-effective and good solution for all involved. CCB Energy has an important role as facilitator, and we are excited about this collaboration.”

Mayor of Øygarden municipality, Tom Georg Indrevik said: “I am pleased that the focus is on facilitating local development. This work will be important for the future industry in Øygarden municipality and is aligned with regional ambitions.”



