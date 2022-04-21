Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havfram to Assist with Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Foundation Installation

April 21, 2022

Yunlin monopile storage - Credit: Havfram
Yunlin monopile storage - Credit: Havfram

Norwegian offshore services company Havfram has won a contract on the Yunlin offshore wind farm which is being developed offshore Taiwan.

The contract, with Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd, will see Havfram provide Project Management and Owners Engineer Services within the foundation installation package for the development.

Located in the Taiwan Strait, off the west coast of Taiwan, the Yunlin Offshore Windfarm development comprises 80 Siemens Gamesa SG8-0167 wind turbines with monopile foundations ranging between 970t and 1800t in weight and 65m to 95m in length.

Havfram’s team in Aberdeen will provide personnel contracted to Yunlin Wind Power, who will be integrated into the overall project team and will assist with the Project Management, Engineering & Logistics planning associated with onshore and offshore activities throughout 2022. Havfarm did not share information on the value of the contract.


Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - Saipem 7000 - Credit: Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Shares Possible Cause of Crane Vessel Tilting...
Offshore

Nearly 80 Years of Output: Norway's Iconic Ekofisk Oil...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Billionaire Alekperov Resigns as Lukoil President, Board Member

Billionaire Alekperov Resigns as Lukoil President, Board Member

VIDEO: Heerema's New Installation Method Promises to Reduce Floating Wind Costs

VIDEO: Heerema's New Installation Method Promises to Reduce Floating Wind Costs

Ampelmann Bags First U.S. Offshore Wind Deal

Ampelmann Bags First U.S. Offshore Wind Deal

First Turbine Installed at World's First Subsidy-free Offshore Wind Farm

First Turbine Installed at World's First Subsidy-free Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine