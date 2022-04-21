Havfram to Assist with Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Foundation Installation

Norwegian offshore services company Havfram has won a contract on the Yunlin offshore wind farm which is being developed offshore Taiwan.

The contract, with Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd, will see Havfram provide Project Management and Owners Engineer Services within the foundation installation package for the development.

Located in the Taiwan Strait, off the west coast of Taiwan, the Yunlin Offshore Windfarm development comprises 80 Siemens Gamesa SG8-0167 wind turbines with monopile foundations ranging between 970t and 1800t in weight and 65m to 95m in length.

Havfram’s team in Aberdeen will provide personnel contracted to Yunlin Wind Power, who will be integrated into the overall project team and will assist with the Project Management, Engineering & Logistics planning associated with onshore and offshore activities throughout 2022. Havfarm did not share information on the value of the contract.



