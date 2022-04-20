Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADES to Buy Maersk Convincer Jack-up Rig for $42.5M

April 20, 2022

Maersk Convincer - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Convincer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has agreed to sell its jack-up rig drilling rig Maersk Convincer to ADES for $42.5 million in cash.

The benign environment offshore drilling rig is expected to be delivered to ADES after the completion of the rig's current drilling assignment with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

A Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jack-up rig delivered in 2008, the Maersk Convincer has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam since 2017.

Maersk Drilling has reached an agreement with Brunei Shell Petroleum to release the rig from its current contract upon completion of Maersk Convincer’s current drilling program, which is expected to be completed in August 2022 and not later than September 15, 2022.

End of an era

Christine Morris, Maersk Drilling's CFO, said: "This transaction will contribute to the optimization of our fleet in line with Maersk Drilling’s strategic priorities of maintaining a fleet of modern, high-end assets and concentrating our jack-up activities in the harsh environments of the North Sea. Though the sale marks the end of an era of proud operations and exemplary collaboration with BSP – a joint venture between the government of Brunei Darussalam and the Shell group of companies – during which our rigs have won multiple Shell Group Jack-up of the Year awards, the Southeast Asian jack-up market is not key to us."

After the sale, Maersk Drilling’s rig fleet counts 10 jack-up rigs, all of which are suited for operations in harsh environments, and eight floaters.

Worth noting, ADES last week also agreed to buy four jack-up drilling rigs from the Indian offshore drilling contractor Aban Offshore for $106 million. Read more here.

With these purchases, ADES, whose clients include both national oil companies, such as Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Oil Company, as well as joint ventures of NOCs with global majors including BP and Eni, is continuing its fleet expansion program. The company last year also bought jack-up drilling rigs from Noble Corporation and Vantage Drilling, too.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Shallow Water Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - Saipem 7000 - Credit: Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Shares Possible Cause of Crane Vessel Tilting...
Offshore
Copyright Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year
Offshore

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Wood Posts Lower Full-year Revenue. CEO to Retire

Wood Posts Lower Full-year Revenue. CEO to Retire

Subsea Cable Installation: Boskalis Bags 'Significant' Offshore Wind Contract

Subsea Cable Installation: Boskalis Bags 'Significant' Offshore Wind Contract

ADES to Buy Maersk Convincer Jack-up Rig for $42.5M

ADES to Buy Maersk Convincer Jack-up Rig for $42.5M

RWE Selects O&M Base for Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

RWE Selects O&M Base for Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine