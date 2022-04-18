Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Asia's Largest Offshore Jacket Installed in South China Sea

April 18, 2022

Credit: COEEC
Asia's largest offshore jacket Haiji-1 was last week installed in the South China Sea by the Chinese offshore engineering and construction company COEEC.

With a total height of 302 meters and 30,000 tons of weight exceeding the lifting capacity of the world's largest derrick barge, the offshore installation was carried out by launching, COEEC said.

"Haiji-1", built at Zhuhai, China, s designed to withstand extreme sea conditions, even the once-in-a-century ones, COOEC said, without sharing details on when a topside will be installed on the jacket.

According to China Daily, the jacket is a part of a platform that will be used to produce oil from the Lufeng 15-1 oil field, scheduled for start-up in September.

The platform will operate in a water depth of about 248 meters. 

Watch the video of the installation here: https://www.scmp.com/video/china/3174443/china-installs-enormous-deepwater-base-structure-oil-field-south-china-sea

Credit: COEEC 

