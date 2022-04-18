UK North Sea Field Owners Agree to Keep Exporting Oil to Flotta Terminal

Oil and gas company Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited said Monday that owners of Golden Eagle, Piper, and Claymore fields, located in the North Sea northeast of Aberdeen, have executed new agreements reaffirming their commitment to export produced oil to the Flotta Terminal until the end of field life in the 2030s.

"This commitment to support the longevity of the terminal underpins a variety of growth opportunities in the wider area, including renewed drilling and several third party tie-backs. All field owners have recently completed successful drilling programs to increase production volumes and are actively engaged with a number of third parties that are considering the use of the offshore facilities," Repsol Sinopec said.

Repsol Sinopec also said it was, along with its partners, exploring the opportunity to develop an industrial-scale hydrogen hub on the island of Flotta.

It would utilize a repurposed area of the existing terminal to create a green hydrogen hub powered by offshore wind projects in the seas to the west of Orkney; coexisting with oil and gas operations for a number of years.

José Luis Muñoz, Repsol Sinopec’s CEO said:"The Flotta Terminal has been in operation since 1976 and has made a significant contribution to Orkney’s economy and communities for more than 40 years. The renewed commitment from the Golden Eagle, Piper, and Claymore field owners highlights confidence in the Flotta Terminal and wider Flotta Catchment Area. It is our objective to continue to produce and develop existing and new field reserves in line with the North Sea Transition Authority’s MER strategy and with Net Zero ambitions front and center of our minds.”