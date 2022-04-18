Siemens Energy Turbomachinery Package for Petrobras' P-78 FPSO

Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine has recently ordered the topsides turbomachinery package from Siemens Energy for the P-78 FPSO.

The FPSO is owned and operated by Brazil-based Petrobras in partnership with Chinese CNOOC and CNODC and will operate in the Búzios Field of the Santos Basin, located approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in water depths ranging from 1,600 – 2,100 meters (5,249 – 6,890 feet).

Siemens Energy’s scope of supply for the project includes the power generation and compression packages for the facility, including main gas, export gas, injection gas, and CO2 injection compressors. The power supply will be met with four gas turbine generator packages.

Main gas, export gas, and injection gas compression duties will be met with eight electric motor-driven compressor trains. Two additional trains featuring aeroderivative gas turbines driving centrifugal compressors will be used for reinjection of CO2 back into the reservoir. When complete, P-78 will have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 7.2 million cubic meters of gas per day (mmscfd).

"Siemens Energy’s ability to contribute to P-78 local content requirements for the project through its manufacturing and packaging facility in Santa Barbara d’Oeste in the São Paulo province was a valuable consideration in the project execution plan. The facility was commissioned in 2013 and has played a critical role in meeting localization mandates established by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) on several major oil and gas development projects in South America," Siemens Energy said.

Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for 2023. The P-78 FPSO is expected to enter operation in 2025.





