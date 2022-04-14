Eni Offloads First Cargo from Miamte FPSO in Mexico

Italian oil company Eni has offloaded and exported first cargo from the Miamte FPSO, offshore Mexico, following the production start-up in February.

The FPSO, supplied by Japan's MODEC, operates at the Miztón, Amoca, and Tecoalli fields in Area 1, Gulf of Mexico.

Eni said the operation marked an important milestone for the oil and gas sector in Mexico, with the Italian company being " the international energy company to develop a complex offshore project being able to export the oil to international market."

The first offloading and export from Miamte FPSO comes following early production from Miztón in June 2019 and after less than 3.5 years from the Final Investment Decision of Area 1 Project.

Miamte FPSO has a crude oil treatment capacity of 90 thousand barrels of oil per day, a crude oil storage capacity of 700,000 barrels, and a gas treatment capacity of 75 million standard cubic feet per day. According to Eni, the vessel was designed with the best energy efficiency technologies as well as zero-flaring philosophy.

The FPSO reached Mexico in early January 2022 and, following the completion of the integrated commissioning activities, started operations on February 23.

The full development of Area 1 will include 33 wells connected to three wellhead platforms plus one monopod, in addition to the FPSO. Currently, the first two wellhead platforms are in operation on Mitzon and Amoco fields while further activities for the development of Tecoalli and Amoco are underway.

Eni holds 100% share in Area 1 and has interests in other seven exploration and production blocks of which five as an operator, all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.