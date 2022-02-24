Eni Starts Oil Production from Miamte FPSO Offshore Mexico

Italian oil company Eni has started oil production via the Miamte FPSO at the Miztón field, offshore Mexico

The field sits in Area 1 in the Gulf of Mexico, about 10 kilometers offshore the Tabasco coast.

Upon its arrival in Mexico in January 2022, Miamte FPSO has been connected to its Mooring System and went through pre-commissioning and integrated commissioning activities.

Following the first hydrocarbon introduction into the FPSO and two more platforms start-up in Amoca and Tecoalli fields, production will ramp up till the full field development will be completed by 2024, Eni said.

The FPSO, supplied by MODEC, has an oil treatment capacity of 90 kbopd and gas treatment capacity of 75MMscfd.

Early production from Miztón field started in June 2019, after only 3.5 years from the award of the Contractual Area 1, and 7 months from the Final Investment Decision (FID).

In Mexico, Eni currently holds interests in eight exploration and production blocks (six as an Operator), all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico. Eni has said that Mexico is a key country in Eni’s organic growth strategy.





