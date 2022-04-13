POSH, Seamec Kick Off Work on ONGC Pipeline Project

Offshore marine services provider POSH, with its consortium partner Seamec, has started work on a subsea installation and construction project off India’s west coast, after securing a contract of over $100 million.

The two companies are providing subsea services for the seventh development phase of the Indian national oil firm ONGC's Pipeline Replacement Project (“PRP-7”) for engineering, procurement, and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (“L&T”).

POSH will deploy four vessels including the heavy subsea construction and installation vessel POSH Natuna and Dynamic Positioning 2 (“DP2”) Dive Support Vessel (“DSV”) POSH Mallard for the project, which is expected to run until May 2024. POSH will oversee overall project management, integrated scheduling, and installation engineering aspects as lead partner of the consortium.

POSH also said it has recently repurposed POSH Mallard as a DP2 DSV with ABS Class Notation including integrated Air and Saturation Dive systems, compliant with International Marine and Contractors Association (“IMCA”) and International Oil and Gas Producers (“IOGP”) standards.

"Having been retrofitted with 300-meter Saturation and Air Dive systems and equipped with a 100T Subsea crane that can work in depths of up to 200 meters, POSH Mallard is now ready to support all forms of subsea work including light to moderate construction, installation as well as inspection, remedial and maintenance (“IRM”) scopes," the company said.