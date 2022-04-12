EnerMech Lands 5-year Ichthys LNG Inspection and Maintenance Deal with INPEX

UK-based company EnerMech has won a five-year contract in Australia with Japanese oil and gas company INPEX for the provision of inspection and maintenance services at Ichthys gas project.

Under the contract, of an undisclosed value, EnerMech will be providing both onshore and offshore inspection services, and lifting equipment and crane maintenance at the giant LNG project.

Starting in May, EnerMech will project manage and deliver campaigns consisting of the supply of lifting and rigging equipment, testing, certification and the provision of 24-hour crane maintenance and technical support.

The Ichthys field is located about 220 kilometers offshore Western Australia and 820 kilometers southwest of Darwin covering an area of around 800 km2 in water averaging depths of around 250 meters. Gas and condensate from the Ichthys field are exported to onshore facilities for processing near Darwin via an 890-kilometer pipeline.

EnerMech said that its crane & lifting division has strengthened its core team of specialist engineers, maintenance technicians, offshore inspectors, and support staff with a local Darwin recruitment campaign underway to support the Ichthys project work requirements.

This is its second contract direct with INPEX, as in December 2020, EnerMech won a five-year contract to support Ichthys LNG Phase 2 through the supply of nitrogen and specialized pressure testing services.