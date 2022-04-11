Nord Stream 2 Impairments Hit BASF's Q1 Income

German chemicals group reported preliminary first-quarter net income significantly below last year's level and analyst expectations on Monday, citing impairment charges for the abandoned Nord Stream 2 project.

BASF said its quarterly net income slumped to 1.22 billion euros ($1.33 billion) as it included impairment charges recognized by oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall Dea with around 1.1 billion euros.

The chemicals group had reported a net profit of 1.72 billion euros in the same period of 2021, and analysts had on average expected its net profit to come in at 1.77 billion euros according to a Vara Research poll.



($1 = 0.9184 euros)



(Reuters - Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Kirsti Knolle)