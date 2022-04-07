Saipem Nets $150M Coral Sul FLNG Maintenance Contract

Italian oilfield services company Saipem will be providing maintenance services for the floating facility Coral Sul FLNG for liquefied natural gas offshore Mozambique, under a contract awarded by the Coral FLNG S.A consortium.

The Coral FLNG consortium is comprised of Mozambique offshore Area 4 partners Eni (operator), ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS, and ENH.

Coral Sul FLNG is a liquefied natural gas floating facility built to produce natural gas from the Rovuma Basin, located approximately 250 km Northeast of Pemba and 50 km from the Mozambique coast. It is the first FLNG facility operating in ultra-deep waters, connected to an underwater system at a depth of around 2,000 meters.

The contract is worth approximately $150 million with a duration of around 9 years, plus one optional year. The activities cover maintenance of the entire FLNG facility and onboard supervision as well as the creation of an onshore logistical base.