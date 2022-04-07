Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Nauticus Robotics Hires Bohan as COO

April 7, 2022

(Photo: Nauticus Robotics)
(Photo: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a Houston-area developer of surface and subsea robots, autonomy software, and associated ocean services announced the appointment of Donnelly Bohan as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer, effective April 4, 2022.

Bohan was most recently at Leidos, where for five years she served as Vice President, Division Manager of Leidos’ Maritime Solutions Division globally, ultimately serving as Vice President, Division Manager – Mission Operations and Infrastructure Protection Division. In this most recent role, Bohan oversaw day-to-day operations of over 850 employees in an organization providing electronic and integrated security systems including counter-small unmanned aerial systems.

“It is a tremendous honor to have Donnelly join the Nauticus team and I am especially thrilled to work with such a talented individual as we embark on our significant growth trajectory and planned entrance into the public markets,” said Nicolaus Radford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nauticus. “Donnelly’s direct and tremendously applicable experience within the maritime industry managing large interdisciplinary teams in growth environments, process improvement and operations planning will be vital as we scale a worldwide Nauticus organization to capture the large market opportunities within the blue economy.”

Bohan commented, “There is something very special happening at Nauticus and I am excited to be joining Nic and the team in their mission to disrupt the ocean service industry with the company’s propriety suite of technology products and software services. The blue economy is ripe for disruption as Nauticus has developed a strong foundation and I am eager to integrate into the team to successfully execute on our growth plans.”

