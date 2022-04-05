MMA Offshore to Support Woodside's Scarborough Drilling Campaign

Australian oil and gas company Woodside has awarded a contract to Australian offshore vessel owner MMA Offshore to support offshore field development drilling for the Scarborough Project in Australia’s North West.

The contract is for a firm period of 350 days, with additional extension options available to Woodside.

Operations under the contract are expected to start in the second quarter of 2023, with the MMA Inscription platform supply vessel continuing on its current contract through to the end of 2022, followed by a scheduled dry-docking immediately prior to starting the Scarborough development drilling campaign.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: "This contract further strengthens our forward order book with the MMA Inscription now under contract through to the first half of 2024. We are delighted to continue our long-standing and highly valued relationship with Woodside and look forward to supporting them on the Scarborough development.”

Woodside and BHP announced in November 2021 that a final investment decision had been made by the Scarborough Joint Venture to proceed with the Scarborough Project. Read the full story.