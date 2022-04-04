Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sembcorp Marine Orders Kongsberg Tech for Maersk WTIV

April 4, 2022

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime
Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Norwegian maritime technology and equipment provider Kongsberg Maritime has won will supply a technology package for a new Wind Turbine Installation Vessel that Singapore's Sembcorp Marine is building for the Danish offshore service provider Maersk Supply Service.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply the complete electrical system and the integrated control system for the WIV. The system will ensure optimal performance irrespective of weather conditions and sea states.

Importantly, Kongsberg said, the solution will also reduce OPEX while minimizing the environmental impact of the vessel’s offshore operations. KM’s lifecycle management system will generate long-term savings and boost visibility while the wind turbine installation vessel is in operation.

The new WIV, which will install wind turbines on Equinor and BP-owned Empire Wind project off the east coast of the U.S. is expected to be delivered in 2025. 

It marks the first step in Maersk Supply Service’s expansion plans as regards the U.S. service sector within offshore wind, which is anticipated to grow to 30GW by 2030.

Technology Offshore Offshore Wind North America


Trending Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Workers Evacuated after Fire Breaks Out on North Sea FPSO
Offshore
Illustration - Credit: SBM Offshore

ExxonMobil Gets Guyana's Approval for Yellowtail Project
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Borr Drilling Adds 6.9 Years to Contract Backlog as Five Jack-Up Rigs Secure Deals

Borr Drilling Adds 6.9 Years to Contract Backlog as Five Jack-Up Rigs Secure Deals

Corvus' Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Gets AIP from DNV

Corvus' Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Gets AIP from DNV

Sembcorp Marine Orders Kongsberg Tech for Maersk WTIV

Sembcorp Marine Orders Kongsberg Tech for Maersk WTIV

Short-term Extension for Espoir Ivorien FPSO in Ivory Coast

Short-term Extension for Espoir Ivorien FPSO in Ivory Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine