Sembcorp Marine Orders Kongsberg Tech for Maersk WTIV

Norwegian maritime technology and equipment provider Kongsberg Maritime has won will supply a technology package for a new Wind Turbine Installation Vessel that Singapore's Sembcorp Marine is building for the Danish offshore service provider Maersk Supply Service.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply the complete electrical system and the integrated control system for the WIV. The system will ensure optimal performance irrespective of weather conditions and sea states.

Importantly, Kongsberg said, the solution will also reduce OPEX while minimizing the environmental impact of the vessel’s offshore operations. KM’s lifecycle management system will generate long-term savings and boost visibility while the wind turbine installation vessel is in operation.

The new WIV, which will install wind turbines on Equinor and BP-owned Empire Wind project off the east coast of the U.S. is expected to be delivered in 2025.

It marks the first step in Maersk Supply Service’s expansion plans as regards the U.S. service sector within offshore wind, which is anticipated to grow to 30GW by 2030.