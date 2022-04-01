Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Moody's: Mexico Gov't Ongoing Support for Pemex is a Challenge

April 1, 2022

Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock
Mexico's ongoing support for state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) remains a challenge to government finances and the sovereign credit rating, Moody's said on Thursday.

Moody's, which gave Mexico a "Baa1" rating with a negative outlook, said "sluggish domestic demand, weak investment prospects and limited productivity growth" weigh down the Latin American country's medium-term growth prospects.

The rating agency said that Mexico's economic activity will moderate in the coming years after rebounding in 2021 and that higher inflation and a more restrictive monetary policy will affect the country's credit profile.


(Reuters - Reporting by Diego Ore and Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

