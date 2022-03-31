Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OKEA Buys Neptune Energy's Stake in Ivar Aasen Offshore Field in Norway

March 31, 2022

Oil and gas from the field are transported to the Edvard Grieg platform - Image Credit: Aker BP
Oil and gas from the field are transported to the Edvard Grieg platform - Image Credit: Aker BP

Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA has completed of the acquisition 2.223% working interest (WI) in the Ivar Aasen field from Neptune Energy.

OKEA, which has a target of achieving production of 18,500 - 20,000 boe per day in 2022, paid $12 million and the acquisition increases OKEA's ownership share from 0.554% to 2.777%. 

Ivar Aasen produces oil from sandstone reservoirs. The field consists of the discoveries 16/1-9 (Ivar Aasen) and 16/1-7 (West Cable).  Oil and gas are transported to the Edvard Grieg facility for final processing.

From the Edvard Grieg offshore platform, the oil is exported by pipeline to the Grane oil pipeline and on to the Sture terminal. 

The gas is exported in a separate pipeline to the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) pipeline system in the UK sector.

As previously reported, Neptune Energy in November 2021 signed agreements to sell its non-core interests in several Norwegian offshore assets.  (Read more below).

The company at the time said it would focus on core areas in Norway, these being the Gjøa, Gudrun, Njord, Dugong, and Snøhvit fields.

Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production


Trending Offshore News

Hollandse Kust Beta Substation - Photo by Bartolomej Tomić / Offshore Engineer

TenneT's HKZ Transformer Platforms in Dutch North Sea Hit...
Energy
Credit: QatarEnergi

QatarEnergy Buys Into ExxonMobil's North Marakia Offshore...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Keppel Offshore & Marine, Sembcorp Marine Working on Merger

Keppel Offshore & Marine, Sembcorp Marine Working on Merger

Ocean Winds Orders Vestas Turbines for Floating Wind Pilot in France

Ocean Winds Orders Vestas Turbines for Floating Wind Pilot in France

OKEA Buys Neptune Energy's Stake in Ivar Aasen Offshore Field in Norway

OKEA Buys Neptune Energy's Stake in Ivar Aasen Offshore Field in Norway

Equinor Taps Havfram for Floating Wind Installation Study in S. Korea

Equinor Taps Havfram for Floating Wind Installation Study in S. Korea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine