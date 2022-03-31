Odfjell Drilling Names New CEO

Norwegian offshore drilling company Odfjell Drilling has appointed Kjetil Gjersdal as its new CEO, following the company's split with its Odfjell Technology spin-off which started trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

"With his 22 years’ experience and expertise in the company he is a born and bred Odfjell Drilling person. Since joining, he has held various positions within operations, such as Rig Manager, VP MODU Operations, SVP MODU International, EVP MODU and now CEO," Odfjell Drilling said.

"I am both proud and humbled to start my new role, and I am excited to start this journey together with all the fantastic colleagues I have around me. I firmly believe we have the best assets, the best people and the culture to match it”, Gjersdal said.