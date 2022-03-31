Offshore Wind Installation Firm Cadeler Names TORM's Hansen Its New CFO

Offshore wind turbine installation services company Cadeler has appointed Peter Brogaard Hansen as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will assume his position starting from June 1, 2022.

Peter Brogaard Hansen is currently Vice President, Group Finance at the product tanker shipping company TORM.

Cadeler CEO, Mikkel Gleerup, said: “We are very pleased to announce Peter Brogaard Hansen as Cadeler’s next CFO. Peter Brogaard Hansen has significant experience from the finance function in TORM, which provides valuable knowledge and background useful to Cadeler’s markets, business, and finance matters. I look forward to working with Peter Brogaard as CFO.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our current CFO, Mark Konrad, for his tremendous efforts and contributions in the IPO of Cadeler in 2020 and its initial period as a listed company on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange. We wish Mark Konrad the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

The appointment of Peter Brogaard Hansen as Cadeler's new CFO follows the end of the secondment of Cadeler's current CFO Mark Konrad from John Swire & Sons to the Cadeler, which was established in connection with Cadeler’s IPO in November 2020.

In the interim period, the company's Board of Directors has appointed Mario Robayo as the company’s interim CFO. Mario Robayo is currently Head of Finance at Cadeler.