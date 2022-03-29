Oil Plus Nets North Sea Platform Maintenance Deal

Oilfield consultancy specialist Oil Plus Ltd a contract with a North Sea operator to develop and deliver a proactive topsides maintenance resilience and equipment reliability program, to help enhance operational efficiency on one of its platforms.

Oil Plus, based in the UK, said the contract was worth £2.5 million (around $3.3). It did not say who the client was.

This is the first campaign for Oil Plus' new maintenance and vulnerabilities team, set up specifically to support operators that acquire mature assets by providing equipment maintenance planning and offshore technical repair resources across the transition period.

"A group of 15 experienced onshore and offshore engineers and technicians have been mobilised to support the project. They will be tasked with reviewing pre-existing operating procedures, identifying and prioritizing business-critical remedial work, and liquidating any improvement and reliability backlogs for clients, to ensure ongoing production from assets is not hampered by equipment failures and unplanned outages. For this specific campaign, the team will review the platform’s known areas of potential vulnerability to develop a production stability plan," the company said.

The process will look at areas including power generation, gas compression, and seawater lift systems.

Oil Plus global business development director Clarke Shepherd said: “When operators acquire mature assets, the safety critical maintenance program remains a priority. Reviewing and implementing a revised business-critical maintenance program to ensure equipment resilience and reliability is also essential to ensure production efficiency. We set up our maintenance and vulnerability team to provide this additional support to E&P businesses, by combining a talented crew of dedicated onshore and offshore personnel to deliver continuous data monitoring, reduce any backlog, and improve the overall visibility and health of assets."