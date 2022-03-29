Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Argus Launches a Non-Russian Diesel Cargo Assessment

March 29, 2022

Copyright Tomas Ragina/AdobeStock
Copyright Tomas Ragina/AdobeStock

Price reporting agency Argus launched a new non-Russian diesel cargo assessment delivered into the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam (ARA) port complex, the agency said.

"The new price will represent fair market value of non-Russian diesel, providing buyers and sellers which do not wish to trade Russian diesel with an alternative benchmark value," Argus said.

Russia has been a key supplier to Europe, accounting for up to 60% of diesel imported into the region each year, according to Argus.

The announcement came after competitor S&P Global Platts said last week its trading platform would allow participants to specify any restrictions on the origin of products, in a move that could make it easier for market players to boycott Russian oil. Read full story

On March 25, Platts said its assessments of European naphtha cargoes will no longer reflect Russia-origin product, effective immediately.

(Retuers reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Ahmad Ghaddar, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

Energy Russia Industry News Oil Production


Trending Offshore News

©Talos

Talos Disappointed as Pemex Gets to Run Development of...
Energy
The well at the Cutthroat prospect was drilled using Seadrill’s West Saturn drillship / ©Seadrill (File photo)

No Oil at ExxonMobil's Cutthroat Well Offshore Brazil
Deepwater

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Shell Starts Production from 20,000 boe/d PowerNap Field in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Shell Starts Production from 20,000 boe/d PowerNap Field in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

QatarEnergy Buys Into ExxonMobil's North Marakia Offshore Block in Egypt

QatarEnergy Buys Into ExxonMobil's North Marakia Offshore Block in Egypt

Offshore Installation Firm Cadeler Returns to Profit as Annual Revenue Triples

Offshore Installation Firm Cadeler Returns to Profit as Annual Revenue Triples

Oil Plus Nets North Sea Platform Maintenance Deal

Oil Plus Nets North Sea Platform Maintenance Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine