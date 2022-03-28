Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan's Japex Bases Business Plan on Keeping Stake in Russian Sakhalin-1 Project

March 28, 2022

Illustration: Orlan offshore platform in Sakhalin - Credit: Sakhalin-1
Illustration: Orlan offshore platform in Sakhalin - Credit: Sakhalin-1

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) said its new long-term business plan, unveiled on Monday, was based on an assumption that it would keep its stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia.

Japan's consortium, Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development (SODECO), owns a 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 project from which Exxon Mobil has said it would exit. Japex owns 15.285% in SODECO. Russian oil company Rosneft  is also a partner for the project.  

"Our new business plan includes a contribution from the Sakhalin-1, though it does not account for a large share as output is expected to decline," Masahiro Fujita, Japex' president, told a news conference on Monday.

He also said state-backed Japex was unlikely to make new investments in Russia's energy projects given the current Ukraine crisis.

For Japex, the Sakhalin-1 project is set to contribute 10 billion yen ($81 million) to the company's estimated business profit of 29.8 billion yen for the current financial year to March 31.

The decision by Exxon, which has operated the Sakhalin facilities since production began in 2005, puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt.

"There had been a plan to convert the gas into LNG for export, but with Exxon's withdrawal, we can't tell what will happen to it," Fujita said.

Under the new business plan over next nine years, Japex aims to boost its annual business profit to 50 billion yen by the year to March 2031, up 68% from this year, by investing 450 billion yen in growth areas in total, including 230 billion yen in oil and gas exploration and production.

"We want to buy stake in oil and gas projects overseas, mainly in the United States and North Sea," Fujita said.

Asked whether Japex was looking for new concessions in case it were to lose its stake in Sakhalin-1, Fujita said: "Regardless of whether the project continues or not, we are exploring various possibilities for new overseas concessions," adding that there were no intentions to replace the Sakhalin-1 concession with anything else.

($1 = 124.0500 yen)


(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)

Industry News Energy Activity Production Asia

Related Offshore News

©namning/AdobeStock

Oil Prices Drop on Concerns of Weaker Chinese Demand
©ONGC

ONGC Commissions New Offshore Water Injection Platform


Trending Offshore News

©Talos

Talos Disappointed as Pemex Gets to Run Development of...
North America
Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Saipem to Launch 2B Euro Cash Call and Sell Assets in...
Finance

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

Current News

Oil Prices Drop on Concerns of Weaker Chinese Demand

Oil Prices Drop on Concerns of Weaker Chinese Demand

Japan's Japex Bases Business Plan on Keeping Stake in Russian Sakhalin-1 Project

Japan's Japex Bases Business Plan on Keeping Stake in Russian Sakhalin-1 Project

Eni Shares Major Resource Upgrade for Ndungu Field Offshore Angola

Eni Shares Major Resource Upgrade for Ndungu Field Offshore Angola

Sustainable Seabed Mining: Impossible Mining Partners Up with Boskalis

Sustainable Seabed Mining: Impossible Mining Partners Up with Boskalis

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine