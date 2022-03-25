Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
AET's Petrobras-bound Newbuild Shuttle Tanker Named in South Korea

March 25, 2022

Credit: AET
Credit: AET

Tanker operator AET named its new shuttle tanker Eagle Colatina earlier this week in South Korea.

The vessel is the first of three purpose-built Suezmax dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tankers for a long-term charter to the Brazilian oil company Petrobras based on the agreement signed in February 2020.

Shuttle tankers are used for the offloading and transporting oil from offshore oil installations.

The DP2 shuttle tanker Eagle Colatina, which AET says is eco-friendly and highly efficient, was unveiled at a virtual naming ceremony held at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. It will soon be delivered to AET. 

The Eagle Colatina will then be delivered to Petrobras to start its operations in the Brazilian Basin in a few weeks, joining six other DPSTs which AET already operates for Petrobras.

Eagle Colatina's two sister vessels are currently under construction at the SHI yard in South Korea and will be delivered later this year. 

The 155,000 DWT DP2 shuttle tanker was built to Petrobras’ technical requirements in Brazil. According to AET, the shuttle tanker will operate to the highest operational environmental standards,  including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements.

 Eagle Colatina is classed with DNV and equipped with electrical-driven Variable Frequency Drive cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency and is fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for her class. The eco-efficient vessel is also fitted with energy-saving devices such as Saver Fins and Savor  Stator for improved propulsion efficiency and is approximately 6% more efficient than the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.

AET has another three DP2 shuttle tankers under construction also to be delivered in 2022, two of them to be delivered to Petrobras, which will bring the company's DPST fleet to 17, including 13 operating offshore Brazil.

