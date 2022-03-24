Ampelmann, MMA Offshore Team Up for FPSO Support in Ivory Coast

Dutch offshore gangway specialist Ampelmann said Thursday it had secured a contract to support maintenance work on a floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) in Ivory Coast.

"An A-type motion compensated gangway has been fitted to MMA Offshore’s DP2 vessel, the MMA Privilege, and has arrived at location. In the coming years, an A-type gangway will ensure smooth and continuous crew change operations from the MMA Privilege to the FPSO," Ampelmann said, without sharing further info on the end client.

Alongside its flagship system, Ampelmann will provide technical and logistical assistance.

"Trained Ampelmann operators, together with a 24/7 support hotline, will facilitate continuous work on the FPSO and ensure all-round increases in workability. This is not the first time that the company has been commissioned to supply its systems to facilitate operations in the Ivory Coast Ampelmann and MMA Offshore have frequently combined their strengths and this collaboration has become a well-established feature of the Ivorian offshore market, " Ampelmann said.



