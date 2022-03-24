Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell to Invest Up to $33B in UK's Energy Sector. Focus on Zero-Carbon

March 24, 2022

Shearwater Platform with walkway leading to wellhead jacket. Off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland / Credit: Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.
Shell will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion) into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funneled into zero-carbon products and services.

Shell plans to invest between 20 billion pounds and 25 billion pounds, David Bunch, head of the company's UK operations, said on Wednesday in a post on networking site LinkedIn and mentioned offshore wind, hydrogen, and electric mobility as focus areas.

The investment plans come weeks after the British energy company said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons and exit all its Russian operations after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.  

Last February, the company pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, which included curbing emission through rapid growth of its low-carbon businesses like biofuels and hydrogen.  

($1 = 0.7580 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Hungary's MOL Sells UK North Sea Assets to Waldorf

Hungary's MOL Sells UK North Sea Assets to Waldorf

Norway: Shell Given OK for Knarr FPSO Removal

Norway: Shell Given OK for Knarr FPSO Removal

DOF Subsea to Help VAALCO with FPSO/FSO Swap Offshore Gabon

DOF Subsea to Help VAALCO with FPSO/FSO Swap Offshore Gabon

