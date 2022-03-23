Fortescue Future Industries Buys PSV from MMA Offshore for Green Ammonia Conversion

Australian offshore vessel owner MMA Offshore has completed the sale of the vessel “MMA Leveque” to a subsidiary of Fortescue Future Industries (“FFI”) for US$7.75M.

FFI plans to convert the 74.87 meters long platform supply vessel to dual fuel with the objective of operating almost totally on green ammonia.

The vessel will join FFI’s prototype trucks, locomotives, drill rig, and other mobile equipment which are currently being trialed to operate on green fuels, MMA said.

MMA will use the proceeds from the sale of the vessel to continue de-levering its balance sheet.

Commenting on the transaction, MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “We are excited to continue working with FFI, with the MMA Leveque now joining Fortescue Future Industries, where the goal is to transform the vessel to run almost totally on green ammonia.”