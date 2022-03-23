Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fortescue Future Industries Buys PSV from MMA Offshore for Green Ammonia Conversion

March 23, 2022

©MMA Offshore
©MMA Offshore

Australian offshore vessel owner MMA Offshore has completed the sale of the vessel “MMA Leveque” to a subsidiary of Fortescue Future Industries (“FFI”) for US$7.75M.

FFI plans to convert the 74.87 meters long platform supply vessel to dual fuel with the objective of operating almost totally on green ammonia. 

The vessel will join FFI’s prototype trucks, locomotives, drill rig, and other mobile equipment which are currently being trialed to operate on green fuels, MMA said.

MMA will use the proceeds from the sale of the vessel to continue de-levering its balance sheet.

Commenting on the transaction, MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “We are excited to continue working with FFI, with the MMA Leveque now joining Fortescue Future Industries, where the goal is to transform the vessel to run almost totally on green ammonia.”

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Australia/NZ Marine Fuels Green Ammonia


Trending Offshore News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea...
Technology
Njord A tow to field 22. March 2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Elisabeth Sahl - Copyright - Equinor

PHOTO: Njord A Platform Heads Offshore After Extensive...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Fortescue Future Industries Buys PSV from MMA Offshore for Green Ammonia Conversion

Fortescue Future Industries Buys PSV from MMA Offshore for Green Ammonia Conversion

ORE Catapult Appoints Jane Stewart as Non-Exec Director

ORE Catapult Appoints Jane Stewart as Non-Exec Director

ONGC Commissions New Offshore Water Injection Platform

ONGC Commissions New Offshore Water Injection Platform

Russia Warns of Sharp Caspian Pipeline Oil Export Drop After Storm

Russia Warns of Sharp Caspian Pipeline Oil Export Drop After Storm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine