ORE Catapult Appoints Jane Stewart as Non-Exec Director

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the UK-based research, and innovation center for offshore wind, wave, and tidal energy, has appointed Jane Stewart as a Non-Executive Director.

"A Chartered Accountant with a background in private equity, industry, and the third sector, Jane brings extensive experience of helping innovative businesses to grow in the environmental and technology sectors," ORE Catapult said.

According to ORE Catapult, Stewart holds a number of Non-Executive positions in high growth companies and Chairs the Circular Economy Investment Fund, supporting Scottish SME’s to fund innovative projects to deliver carbon savings, leverage investment, and create jobs.

ORE Catapult Chair, Ronnie Bonnar said: "Jane’s wealth of experience of helping small companies to grow through innovation for the green economy will be an invaluable addition to our board, both in terms of helping us to better support the UK’s most innovative companies and delivering our own ambitious growth plans."

Jane Stewart said: “The UK is at a critical point in its transition to low carbon, net-zero energy sources. Innovation is essential to developing new energy technologies and to improving sustainable, resource-efficient supply chains in offshore renewables. I am excited to be joining the Board of ORE Catapult as it continues to grow its leading role in supporting the creation and growth of UK companies to accelerate this transition”.

