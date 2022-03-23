Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sembcorp Marine Bags Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Order

March 23, 2022

Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock
Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said Wednesday it had won a contract for the construction of a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (“WTIV”).

The company did not say who the client was. It said that the WTIV design was based on Sembcorp Marine’s in-house design in collaboration with the customer. Sembcorp Marine did not share information on the value of the order.

"The WTIV project is scheduled to be completed in early 2025. Sembcorp Marine collaborated with its customer intensively over two years providing design development and verification work," the company said.

Sembcorp Marine said the WTIV would be capable of handling the next generation of wind turbines, without providing further details on the vessel specs.

Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Senior Vice President, Wong Teck Cheong said, “We are grateful for the confidence our customer has placed with Sembcorp Marine to bring this breakthrough WTIV design to the offshore wind market. The Group looks forward to continuing the close collaboration with our customer to execute this project and contribute to the pace of energy transition.”

"With this contract win, Sembcorp Marine strengthens its position in the renewable energy segment, validating its strategy to transform itself into an innovative engineering solutions provider in the offshore, marine, and energy industries with a strategic focus on sustainability," Sembcorp Marine said.

Rystad Energy recently said that the growing offshore wind ambitions across the globe along with ever-growing turbines, could soon pose a problem as there doesn't seem to be enough vessels to meet the growing demand for the installation of these giant offshore wind turbines.

According to Rystad Energy, the demand will outpace the supply of capable vessels very soon, by 2024.  

"As the energy transition accelerates, demand for offshore wind turbine installation vessels worldwide, excluding China, will rocket from 11 vessel years in 2021 to almost 79 vessel years by 2030. The need for installation vessels for turbines larger than 9 MW, which was nonexistent in 2019, will grow significantly by the end of the decade and reach 62 vessel years in 2030," Rystad said.

With the demand growing, there has been an increase in orders for newbuild offshore installation vessels, as well as for new, larger cranes to be installed on the existing fleet.

Industry News Offshore Wind Energy Activity Shipbuilding Renewable Energy Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: NYK

NYK's First Crew Transfer Vessel Starts Northern Offshore...
An Ampelmann gangway (Illustration only. This is not the W-type discussed in the article) - ©Ampelmann

Olympic Orders Ampelmann Gangway for Olympic Orion CSOV


Trending Offshore News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea...
Offshore Energy
Njord A tow to field 22. March 2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Elisabeth Sahl - Copyright - Equinor

PHOTO: Njord A Platform Heads Offshore After Extensive...
Floating Production

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Dutch Bank ING Ends Financing for New Oil and Gas Projects

Dutch Bank ING Ends Financing for New Oil and Gas Projects

BP, Marubeni in Japanese Offshore Wind Partnership

BP, Marubeni in Japanese Offshore Wind Partnership

Sembcorp Marine Bags Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Order

Sembcorp Marine Bags Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Order

SBM Offshore Divests 45% Stake in Brazil-bound FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão

SBM Offshore Divests 45% Stake in Brazil-bound FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine