Petronas Signs PSCs for Five Offshore Exploration Blocks in Malaysia

March 23, 2022

From left to right Among the delegates during the signing ceremony of Sabah’s Blocks SB412, 2W and X and Sarawak’s Block SK439SK440 PSCs, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, Chief Executive Officer, Hasliza Othman; SapuraOMV Upstream (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Zamri Jusoh; PETRONAS, Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan; Shell Upstream, Executive Vice President, Conventional Oil & Gas, Peter Costello; Offshore Technology Conference, Board
Malaysia's Petronas has signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for five offshore exploration blocks, namely SB412, 2W, and X located off the coast of Sabah, and SK439/SK440 situated off the coast of Sarawak.  

Block SB412 in Sabah was signed between Petronas, PTTEP HK Offshore Limited, and SapuraOMV Upstream (M) Sdn Bhd, while the PSCs for ultra-deepwater Blocks 2W and X were signed between Petronas, Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd., Shell Sabah Selatan Sdn Bhd and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.  

The PSC for Sarawak's Block SK439/SK440 was signed between PETRONAS, Petronas Shell Berhad, and Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn Bhd.  

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), Mohamed Firouz Asnan signed the PSCs on behalf of the company.  

Mohamed Firouz said, "Petronas is pleased that the newly signed PSCs would attract a capital commitment of about RM600 million [about $142 million] in exploration activities in Malaysia, reflecting the attractiveness of Malaysia's hydrocarbon resources potential.  

"The reduction in global exploration drilling over the past two years has pressured the industry to resolve current supply shortages. As global economies have started to recover post-pandemic, the industry needs to ensure exploration activities continue to sustain production.  

"PETRONAS is committed to reducing carbon emissions from our operations with technologies such as Carbon Capture and Storage. We look forward to working together with our partners to provide safe and reliable energy to the market."    

Through Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), Petronas manages petroleum arrangements in Malaysia and provides stewardship on upstream petroleum activities.

