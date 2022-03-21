Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Wants to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Brazil

March 21, 2022

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock
Shell announced on Friday it has applied for a license from Brazil's environmental agency Ibama to generate offshore wind power in six areas in the country.

The six projects are located in the Brazilian states of Piaui, Ceara, Rio Grande do Norte, Espirito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. The total installed capacity of the projects will be 17 gigawatts.

The studies on the areas are set to begin early this year.

"The initiative demonstrates Shell's commitment to Brazil, as well as the materialization of the 'Driving Progress' strategy, focused on decarbonization goals for the energy transition," the company said in a statement.

In early January, Brazil's government issued a decree that opens space for the development of offshore wind power generation in the country.

(Reuters - Reporting by Laís Morais; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)

