Technip Energies Names Head of Carbon Free-Solution Branch

Engineering and technology firm Technip Energies has appointed Laure Mandrou as head of the Carbon Free-Solution Business Line. In this role, she will sit on the Group's Extended Executive Committee.

Based in Paris, Laure reports to Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer.

"Laure brings experience in innovation and leadership on a global scale having worked in the energy sector for over 20 years. After starting as a product development engineer at Schlumberger, she held various management positions in technology, marketing, strategy and operations in Paris, Houston, Novossibirsk, Aberdeen and Dubaï. Prior to joining Technip Energies, Laure was Head of New Ventures and Technology in the Middle East & North Africa region and was responsible for energy transition initiatives," Technip Energies said.

The company said the appointment was linked to the creation of four Business Lines structured around Technip Energies' markets and execution capabilities, to align its operating model with the rapidly changing Energy Transition market: Gas & Low-Carbon Energies - led by Loïc Chapuis;

Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals & Circularity - led by Bhaskar Patel; Carbon-Free Solutions - led by Laure Mandrou; and T.EN X - Consulting & Products - led by Charles Cessot.

"These four Business Lines will rely on "One T.EN Delivery", a global structure dedicated to delivering projects and solutions, headed by Mario Tommaselli and supported by Davendra Kumar. One T.EN Delivery will unite the Group's operating centers to ensure excellence in execution. It will also focus on the acceleration of digital solutions, critical to the execution of large and smaller projects, which characterize the Energy Transition markets," Technip Energies said.



"An Extended Executive Committee has been established to include these operational and technological capabilities and support the Group’s ambition of sustaining its leadership in its core businesses while becoming a leader in the new markets of hydrogen, circularity, clean fuels and CO2 management," the company added.



