UK PM Johnson Meets with UK Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Leaders

March 14, 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson / Image by: Picture by Andrew Parsons No 10 Downing Street / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a meeting with leaders of the UK offshore oil and gas industry on Monday to discuss energy security and investment in the North Sea, his spokesman said.

"We've been clear that the energy firms, these suppliers, have a vital role to play and it's important that we work closely with them, not least because of Russia's actions but more broadly on how we secure the independence of supply that is so important," he said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by William James)

