ABS Withdraws Class Services for Russian Vessels

The America Bureau of Shipping (ABS), one of the world's largest ship classification societies, is withdrawing all class services involving Russian vessels, assets and companies, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"After careful consideration of the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea as well as the applicable sanctions, ABS has taken the decision to withdraw all Class services involving Russian vessels, assets, and companies," the company said Monday.

"The decision follows the tragic events developing in Ukraine and a thorough evaluation of the evolving regulatory and sanctions environment and its applicability to ABS operations. As a U.S. company, ABS strictly follows both the letter and the spirit of U.S. sanctions’ law," the company said.

ABS said it was in the process of communicating with all affected clients and stakeholders to ensure a safe and orderly transition out of ABS Class.

The company also said it was in contact with all employees in the region and working to ensure their safety.

Also, according to info on ABS' website, due to the situation in Ukraine, ABS activities in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine are limited or not available, so the company has urged customers to use alternative options available.

In related news, the International Marine Contractors Association earlier this month suspended its Russian members from the association over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. IMCA is an international trade association representing the contractors and the associated supply chain in the offshore marine construction industry worldwide.