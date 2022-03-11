Equinor Drills Dry Well Near Snorre Field Offshore Norway

Norwegian oil company Equinor Energy AS, the operator of production licence 057 (part of the Snorre Unit), has completed the drilling of wildcat well 34/4-18 S and the well is dry.

The well was drilled about 7 kilometers north-west of the Snorre field in the North Sea and 160 kilometers west of Florø, using the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Late Triassic-Early Jurassic (the Statfjord Group).

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the well encountered about 24 meters of sandstone rocks in the Eiriksson Formation (the Statfjord Group) from the Early Jurassic with good reservoir quality.

The well also encountered about 25 meters of sandstone rocks in the Raude Formation (the Statfjord Group) from the Late Triassic, with moderate to good reservoir quality.

"The well is dry, with no traces of hydrocarbons. Data acquisition was carried out," the NPD said. This is the 14th exploration well drilled in the production licence 057. This licence was awarded in 1979 in the 4th licensing round.

The well 34/4-18 S was drilled to vertical and measured depths of 2963 and 3015 meters, respectively, below sea level, and was terminated in the Raude Formation from the Late Triassic. The water depth is 360 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig is now moving on to drill wildcat well 35/10-8 S in production licence 293 B in the North Sea, where Equinor is the operator, too. Credit: NPD