Name Change for Northern Ocean's Offshore Drilling Rig Duo

March 10, 2022

West Bollsta rig / Photo credit: Semco Maritime
Oslo-listed drilling contractor Northern Ocean on Thursday said Thursday that it would change the names of its two semi-submersible drilling rigs West Bollsta and West Mira.

The two 6th generation offshore drilling rigs, used for drilling operations offshore Norway, will now be called Deepsea Bollsta and Deepsea Mira.

The name change comes after Northern Ocean, the billionaire John Fredriksen-owned harsh-environment offshore rig owner, in December 2021 signed contracts with for Norwegian offshore contractor Odfjell Drilling to take over the management of the two rigs from Seadrill.

"...the name change reflects the close relationship with our new partner and a reintroduction of the fleet under new management," Northern Ocean said.

Namely, all Odfjell's Drilling rigs have 'Deepsea' in their names (Deepsea Atlantic, Deepsea Stavanger, Deepsea Yantai - owned by CIMC & managed by Odfjell- and Deepsea Nordkapp.

Seadrill's rigs are known for their 'West' name prefix (West Phoenix, West Gemini, West Hercules, West Carina, etc...).

"We are very pleased to begin this next chapter with a premier driller like Odfjell. We look forward to working closely with Odfjell and the E&P companies as we build a new safe performance track record on the Northern Ocean fleet,” says Scott McReaken, CEO of Northern Ocean.

Name Change for Northern Ocean's Offshore Drilling Rig Duo

