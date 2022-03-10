Marex Nets First Offshore Wind Award

Aberdeen-based risk management consultancy Marex Risk and Marine Consultancy (Marex) has won the marine services contract for the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm in the UK, its first offshore wind project.

East Anglia ONE, located off the Suffolk coast, is the first operational offshore wind farm in a joint venture project between Iberdrola's ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

Marex said that the two-year contract with a one-year extension option covers all marine services for the operations and maintenance phase of the wind farm.

Marex further said it had opened an office in Lowestoft to support the regional growth, which recognizes the significant steps the company has been making in its diversification into green energy.

"The move will create two jobs in the Great Yarmouth area, with expansion expected in future," the company said.

Wayne Henderson, managing director at Marex, said: "Our experience and expertise in providing marine services will support ScottishPower Renewables in the efficient, safe and successful operation of the wind farm development."

“We have developed that expertise in over 20 years of offshore operation, and more recent work in the renewables sector.

“This project is our first marine services contract in offshore wind and is a key step in our international growth and energy transition strategy.”



