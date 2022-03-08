Net Zero Technology Centre Launches Funding Competition to Reduce Offshore Emissions

The Net Zero Technology Centre, a UK-based organization previously known as Oil and Gas Technology Centre, has announced the launch of its 2022 Open Innovation Programme aimed at developing and deploying technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

The 2022 program will feature two funding competitions - the first opening on March 16, and the second scheduled for October.

"Businesses from across the globe can apply for a share of £7 million available in the first competition, with a maximum of £1 million to be awarded to each successful project. The projects must support the transition towards net-zero with an obligation of trialing and deploying technology within the UK continental shelf. As well as funding, the projects will also gain access to data, facilities, and technical expertise from the industry," The Net Zero Technology Centre said.

Seven technology focus areas have been identified for the first competition:

Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS)

Hydrogen and clean fuels

Renewables and energy storage

Zero emissions power

Venting and flaring

Integrity management

Late life and decommissioning



Digital and data architecture, smart assets and field automation will be included in the technology focus areas within the second £3 million funding competition due for launch in October.

Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director, Net Zero Technology Centre said: “The launch of the 2022 Open Innovation Programme marks an update to our funding model, moving from an open call for ideas to two funding competition windows with specific technology focus areas.

"Following COP26 it is clear that we need to urgently focus on accelerating the delivery of technologies that will secure our net zero ambitions. Our updated funding model will allow us to concentrate on specific technology gaps to develop and commercialise the innovative technologies that are currently in the prototype and demonstration phase and ultimately drive the huge leaps in clean energy innovation that will deliver our 2050 emission reduction targets.”

Scottish Government Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “Accelerating efforts to reach net zero is a priority for this Scottish Government, which is providing £90 million funding to the Net Zero Technology Centre through the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

"This funding competition will help the energy sector develop and deploy the innovative technologies required to achieve a just transition for Scotland.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to work with the world-leading Net Zero Technology Centre to develop their ideas for the future of our energy sector.

"The UK Government is investing £90m in the centre as part of our broader package of support for the North Sea transition, with a goal of helping the region's energy industry cut emissions by 50% by 2030. This will help bring prosperity and jobs to communities across the region by attracting investment in new facilities, skills and technologies."