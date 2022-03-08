Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Nexans, Peterson Den Helder Charter Havila Shipping Vessel Duo

March 8, 2022

Havila Phoenix - Image Credit: Gordon Graham/MarineTraffic.com
Havila Phoenix - Image Credit: Gordon Graham/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has won vessel contracts with Nexans Norway and Peterson Den Helder. The company also secured work of one AHTS with an unnamed client.

Nexans Norway has chartered Havila Shipping's subsea vessel Havila Phoenix. 

Havila said Tuesday that the contract was in direct continuation of the existing contract. It is firm until the end of October 2022, with 60 optional days after that.

Havila Shipping has also entered into a contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for the PSV vessel Havila Herøy for a fixed period of 70 days plus options.

Contracts related to project work are also entered into for the AHTS vessel Havila Venus for a fixed period of total 64 days plus options, Havila Shipping said.

Subsea Industry News Europe Energy Offshore Activity Vessels

