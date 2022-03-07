Gulf Island Chairman Flick to Retire

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., a steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael A. Flick, will retire effective upon the expiration of his current director term in connection with the company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. With Flick’s retirement, the Board will be reduced to six members.

Flick has served as a director of the company for 15 years and as Chairman of the Board since 2020. He also has served, at various times, as a member of the Audit Committee, member and Chairman of the Compensation Committee, and member and Chairman of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.

The Board unanimously elected William E. Chiles as Chairman of the Board to succeed Flick following the 2022 annual meeting. Chiles has been a Board member since 2014 and is currently the chairman of its Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mike for his tireless commitment to the company. Mike’s outstanding leadership, business acumen and guidance have been invaluable to Gulf Island and we have benefited from his service to the company and our stakeholders,” said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s President and CEO. “Mike has played a pivotal role in our strategic transformation and we wish him the very best in the years ahead.”

“It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Gulf Island as both a director and as chairman. I am very proud to have been part of the company’s history and recent strategic transformation,” Flick said. “I am also thankful for the experience of serving with my fellow Board members, whom I greatly admire and respect. My time with Gulf Island has been extremely fulfilling, and I have the utmost confidence that Richard, Bill, the Board and the company’s leadership team, will lead Gulf Island to great things in the years ahead.”