Coral Sul FLNG: World's Deepest FLNG Unit Moored Off Mozambique

The mooring of Coral Sul (South) FLNG, East Africa's first FLNG unit, and the world's deepest, has recently been completed with the help of Petrolis, a company hired by the main Coral FLNG EPCIC contractor TechnipFMC to perform both mooring and hook-up activities.

The giant Coral Sul FLNG unit, 432 meters long and 66 meters wide, and weighing around 220,000 tons, earlier this year arrived in Mozambique after a journey from South Korea where it was built by Samsung Heavy Industries.

With a capacity of 3.4 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year, the FLNG, which is part of the Eni-operated Coral Sul Project, is now moored at its operating site in the Rovuma basin offshore Mozambique where it will be used to produce gas from Coral offshore gas field in Area 4.

In a statement on Monday, Petrolis, part of Capefront, said that it had completed its Coral Sul FLNG mooring scope on March 4, by tensioning the 20 mooring lines, with the FLNG now installed in 2,000 meters of water. According to Eni, the 20 mooring lines weigh around 9,000 tons in total. Credit: Petrolis

Petrolis, through its sister company Naurex, deployed a crew of 44 rigging and rope access professionals to work on the FLNG during the installation period.

"Our team has now successfully and safely completed the mooring activities. SURF assistance and pre-commissioning activities are planned until June 2022," Petrolis, a company focused on diving, rigging & rope access activities in the offshore energy space, said.

Eni is the operator of the Coral Sul Project on behalf of the Area 4 partners, namely Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV, an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil, and CNPC), Galp, KOGAS, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos E.P.

The project is based on six ultra-deepwater wells in the Coral Field, at a water depth of around 2,000 meters, feeding via a fully flexible system the Coral-Sul FLNG. The Coral field has about 16 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and was discovered by Eni in May 2012. Production start-up is expected in the second half of 2022.