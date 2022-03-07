Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS' Ramform Titan Seismic Vessel Makes First Ever U.S. Port Call

March 7, 2022

Ramform Titan heads into Galveston, guided by pilot vessels. Credit: PGS
Ramform Titan heads into Galveston, guided by pilot vessels. Credit: PGS

The Norwegian seismic survey company's seismic vessel Ramform Titan recently entered Galveston, Texas, marking the first-ever visit of a Titan-class vessel to a U.S. port. The PGS vessel is mobilizing for a 4D survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The entry to the Galveston channel was closed for outgoing traffic while the pilots guided the vessel through the channel on her way to her berth. The vessel then completed the comprehensive formalities of entry to a US port, including customs clearance and immigration for all crew," PGS said last week.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) boarded the vessel with a team of five inspectors, who spent over six hours examining the vessel and interviewing the Captain, Chief Engineer, and other officers on duty. 

"They inspected all safety equipment and verified that our procedures are not only sufficient and complete but also that we are following them. This was followed by lifeboat and fire-drills," PGS said.

"The Captain, the Chief Engineer and the crew of the Ramform Titan passed the USCG scrutiny with excellence. The inspectors were not able to find a single deficiency, "PGS said.

Back in January, PGS said it had won a contract for a 4D survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

PGS said it would use a Ramform Titan-class vessel for the project, wit the survey slated to start in late February and en in late March.

The seismic surveyor did not say who the client was.

 

Vessels Geoscience Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Seismic

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Brent Crude Soars Near $130 a Barrel as U.S., Europe Mull Russian Oil Import Ban

Brent Crude Soars Near $130 a Barrel as U.S., Europe Mull Russian Oil Import Ban

Offshore Oil: Thermoplastic Composite Pipes Have Much Lower Carbon Footprint Compared to Steel Pipelines, JIP Shows

Offshore Oil: Thermoplastic Composite Pipes Have Much Lower Carbon Footprint Compared to Steel Pipelines, JIP Shows

PGS' Ramform Titan Seismic Vessel Makes First Ever U.S. Port Call

PGS' Ramform Titan Seismic Vessel Makes First Ever U.S. Port Call

Plexus Suspends Activities With Russia's Gusar over War in Ukraine

Plexus Suspends Activities With Russia's Gusar over War in Ukraine

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine