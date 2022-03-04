Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SeaBird Exploration Loses a Source Contract, Wins Another

March 4, 2022

For illustration only - A SeaBird vessel - Credit: SeaBird
For illustration only - A SeaBird vessel - Credit: SeaBird

Marine seismic company SeaBird Exploration said Friday it had secured an OBN source contract but lost the one announced in February.

The company said it had received a Letter of Award for an OBN source contract in the Eastern hemisphere.  The contract is expected to start early April and has a duration of 90 days. It did not reveal the identity of the client. 

Also, the company, a subsidiary of Green Energy Group, had on February 9, said it had received a Letter of Intent for an OBN source contract in the Eastern hemisphere. This has now been canceled.

"In reference to the February 9  2022 press release, the Company has received notice of cancellation for an OBN source contract. The reason given by the client is difficulties in proceeding with the project due to sanctions against Russia."

Geoscience Activity Seismic

Insight

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

SeaBird Exploration Loses a Source Contract, Wins Another

SeaBird Exploration Loses a Source Contract, Wins Another

Japan's Mitsui OSK, Others to Buy Stake in Taiwan's Formosa-1 Offshore Wind Farm

Japan's Mitsui OSK, Others to Buy Stake in Taiwan's Formosa-1 Offshore Wind Farm

Chouest Begins Building First Jones Act SOV

Chouest Begins Building First Jones Act SOV

South Brooklyn Marine Terminal to Become an Offshore Wind Hub

South Brooklyn Marine Terminal to Become an Offshore Wind Hub

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine