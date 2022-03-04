SeaBird Exploration Loses a Source Contract, Wins Another

Marine seismic company SeaBird Exploration said Friday it had secured an OBN source contract but lost the one announced in February.

The company said it had received a Letter of Award for an OBN source contract in the Eastern hemisphere. The contract is expected to start early April and has a duration of 90 days. It did not reveal the identity of the client.

Also, the company, a subsidiary of Green Energy Group, had on February 9, said it had received a Letter of Intent for an OBN source contract in the Eastern hemisphere. This has now been canceled.

"In reference to the February 9 2022 press release, the Company has received notice of cancellation for an OBN source contract. The reason given by the client is difficulties in proceeding with the project due to sanctions against Russia."