Dropsafe Expands Helideck Perimeter Safety Net Range

After last year's launch of the Helideck Perimeter Safety Net range designed to protect offshore workers and equipment from falling, offshore safety equipment maker Dropsafe has expanded its offering.

"Dropsafe now offers two different versions of the Net, ensuring that all facilities can access a tailored safety solution according to their budget, location, and facility requirements," the company said Wednesday.



Mike Rice, Dropsafe Commercial Director, commented: “From harsh offshore environments to hospitals, helidecks are critical entry points where safety is paramount – and extended periods of downtime are unacceptable. This has driven growing demand as activity ramps up across multiple sectors, leading rig managers to push for cost-effective solutions to mitigate safety risks around the helideck, such as Drops or Man Overboard incidents.”

According to Dropsafe, the 316 stainless-steel Helideck Perimeter Safety Net system attaches to the perimeter frames of helidecks to protect personnel from falling. The system is designed to withstand an impact greater than 2.3 kJ (100kg at 2.35 meters), which, Dropsafe says, exceeds global helideck standards.

"The first version of the Dropsafe Helideck Perimeter Safety Net is aimed at operators who find that a durable solution with a 10-year service life aligns with their budgeting cycles. These users benefit from a two-year warranty, providing peace of mind in the integrity of their safety investment.

The second version offers a 25-year service life with a 10-year warranty, significantly reducing replacement costs and delivering the highest durability on the market," the company said. Credit: Dropsafe