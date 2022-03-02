Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Set to Spud Dan Tranh-1X Well Off Vietnam

March 2, 2022

Credit:BGStock72/AdobeStock
Eni Vietnam B.V., a unit of Italian energy group Eni, is expected to start drilling at the Dan Tranh-1X well in Vietnam's offshore oil block 115/09 from late this month, state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Tuesday.

PetroVietnam will invite Essar to bid for Vietnam's other offshore blocks late this year or early next year, the company said in a statement, following a meeting in Hanoi between executives of the two companies.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

(Article corrected to show Eni (not Eni and Essar) is expected to drill at Block 115/09 (not block 114) after clarification from PetroVietnam)

