Port of Lowestoft: Peterson Nets Integrated Logistics Deal with Shell

February 28, 2022

Energy industry logistics provider Peterson said Monday it had secured a new contract with Shell to provide supply base services from the Port of Lowestoft, in the UK.

"The new contract follows the expiry of a 7-year-old contract and strengthens the long-term partnership between Peterson and Shell in this region. It also helps to secure jobs in Suffolk and the surrounding areas," Peterson said, without sharing information on the new contract length.

From its facilities at the Port of Lowestoft, Peterson will deliver quayside support, warehousing, road transport, customs formalities, and the provision of fuel in support of Shell’s Southern North Sea assets.

Jason Hendry, Managing Director for England and Renewables Strategy at Peterson, said: “We are delighted to welcome the new contract with Shell and look forward to continuing to support them with our integrated logistics services. Not only does this contract reflect our commitment to the local area, but it ensures the stability of the existing workforce and opens opportunities for future growth and new jobs including apprenticeships.”

Peterson did not share the financial details of the deal.

