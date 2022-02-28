Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Coast Guard Medevacs Oil Worker from Platform Off Louisiana

February 28, 2022

For Illustration only - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.
For Illustration only - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an oil platform worker last Thursday near Breton Sound, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at approximately 6:25 p.m. from the oil platform Breton Sound 21 of a  worker sustaining serious injuries to the arm, Coast Guard said Friday.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the worker, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans. 

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition, Coast Guard said.

Also last Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued nine people Thursday from a burning jack-up drilling rig near Sabine Pass, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at 12:51 p.m. from the dredging vessel Ohio that the Pride Wisconsin offshore drilling rig was on fire in Sabine Pass with nine people aboard. Read More Here.

North America Gulf of Mexico Coast Guard People Offshore Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

©Eni

Eni Starts Oil Production from Miamte FPSO Offshore Mexico
Matthias Warnig, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Stream 2 AG (Image Cropped) / Source © Nord Stream 2 Wolfram Scheible

U.S. Sanctions Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Enthusiasm for Clean Energy Undeniable, Sec. Haaland Says after Record U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Sale

Enthusiasm for Clean Energy Undeniable, Sec. Haaland Says after Record U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Sale

Chariot Awarded 8,489 km2 Rissana License Offshore Morocco

Chariot Awarded 8,489 km2 Rissana License Offshore Morocco

Coast Guard Medevacs Oil Worker from Platform Off Louisiana

Coast Guard Medevacs Oil Worker from Platform Off Louisiana

Talos Energy to Seek Approvals for Several Carbon-capture Projects

Talos Energy to Seek Approvals for Several Carbon-capture Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine