Coast Guard Medevacs Oil Worker from Platform Off Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an oil platform worker last Thursday near Breton Sound, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at approximately 6:25 p.m. from the oil platform Breton Sound 21 of a worker sustaining serious injuries to the arm, Coast Guard said Friday.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the worker, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition, Coast Guard said.

Also last Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued nine people Thursday from a burning jack-up drilling rig near Sabine Pass, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at 12:51 p.m. from the dredging vessel Ohio that the Pride Wisconsin offshore drilling rig was on fire in Sabine Pass with nine people aboard. Read More Here.