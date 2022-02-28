Atlanta Field Drilling: Enauta Agrees Contract Extension for Alpha Star Offshore Rig

Brazilian oil company Enauta said Friday that it had exercised the option for the Alpha Star drilling rig to drill two wells for Atlanta’s Full Development System, in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

As previously reported, Enauta said earlier this month it had hired the Alpha Star semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the fourth production well at its Atlanta field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, with an option for two more wells for Atlanta’s Full Development System.

The Atlanta field produces oil via Petrojarl I FPSO, an early production system, and Enauta has signed contracts to bring another FPSO, a so-called Full Development System, to the field.

Enauta said Friday it had on February 21, 2022, exercised the option to extend the contract and that the rig will drill two wells for Atlanta’s Full Development System.

"The overall amount estimated and approved in US dollars is US$35 million for two additional wells [...]," Enauta said.

Alpha Star is a deepwater DP semi-submersible drilling rig that started its operations in July 2011.



