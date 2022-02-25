Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Third Day of Bidding: U.S. Offshore Wind Auction Nears $4B

February 25, 2022

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock
Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

The Biden administration's sale of offshore wind development rights off the coasts of New York and New Jersey continued to shatter all records on Friday, reaching over $3.8 billion with one single block fetching over $1 billion.

The auction, which began on Wednesday, is the first offshore wind lease sale under U.S. President Joe Biden, who sees the expansion of offshore wind as a way to tackle climate change and create thousands of new jobs.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which oversees energy development in federal waters, offered six leases across 488,201 acres (197,568 hectares) between New York's Long Island and New Jersey, an area known as the New York Bight.

As of around 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), there were 52 rounds of online bids.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici/Editing by Marguerita Choy)


North America Industry News Offshore Wind Offshore Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

©Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Wind Bids Soar Past $3B. Lease Sale to...
©Kruwt/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Development Moves Forward in the New York...

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Viking Supply Ships' AHTS Quartet Deal with Russian Client Hangs in Balance

Viking Supply Ships' AHTS Quartet Deal with Russian Client Hangs in Balance

Seatools Delivers Deep-sea mineral Collection Equipment for Allseas' 'Hidden Gem'

Seatools Delivers Deep-sea mineral Collection Equipment for Allseas' 'Hidden Gem'

BASF Ready to Push Through Wintershall Dea IPO Against LetterOne's Opposition

BASF Ready to Push Through Wintershall Dea IPO Against LetterOne's Opposition

VIDEO: Coast Guard Rescues Nine People From Burning Jack-up Rig in Texas

VIDEO: Coast Guard Rescues Nine People From Burning Jack-up Rig in Texas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine