Eni Brings Online Ndungu EP Oil Project Offshore Angola

Italian oil company Eni has started production from the Ndungu Early Production (EP) development offshore Angola.

The field, located in Block 15/06 of the Angolan deep offshore has been developed via the Ngoma FPSO vessel.

"The start-up of Ndungu EP is yet another example of how Eni Angola, in full cooperation with Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) and partners, keeps creating value on Block 15/06 through its infrastructure-led Exploration strategy, generating a pipeline of fast-track subsea tie-backs, thus maximizing the utilization of existing facilities in the area in a sustainable manner," Eni said.

Ndungu Early Production project has an expected production rate in the range of 20,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), and will, per ENi, sustain the plateau of the Ngoma, a 100 kbopd zero-discharge and zero-process flaring FPSO, upgraded in 2021 to minimize emissions.

A further exploration and delineation campaign will be performed in the first half of 2022 with the aim to assess the full potential of the overall asset of Ndungu, the company said.

Ndungu EP is the third start-up achieved by Eni Angola in Block 15/06 in the last 7 months, after Cuica Early Production and Cabaca North Development Project.

Block 15/06 is operated by Eni Angola with a 36.84% share. Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção (36.84%) and SSI Fifteen Limited (26.32%) compose the rest of the Joint Venture.

This is the second offshore oil field production start-up Eni has announced this week. The company on Thursday said it had started oil production via the Miamte FPSO at the Miztón field, offshore Mexico. The field sits in Area 1 in the Gulf of Mexico, about 10 kilometers offshore the Tabasco coast. Read More.